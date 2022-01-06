New year, new tiddays

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by another messy Tristan/Khloé scandal, Porsha throwing off-target hands at Dennis in Mexico, Chlöe and Gunna being spotted holding hands leaving a Lakers game, Jill Scott getting caught up in a sex tape hoax, Antonio Brown allegedly getting fired mid-game, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with an unbothered Jordyn Woods making her return to the series while living her best life amid the latest Tristan/Khloé scandal.

In a not-very-convincing message, Tristan apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried (and failed) to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.

Remember when the Kardashian sisters wanted to scare the crap out of Jordyn Woods and show her no mercy for her daring to go near, “Khloe’s man,” Tristan Thompson? This is so scary to watch because sober, Kim and Kourtney truly wanted Jordyn to suffer and possibly harm herself. pic.twitter.com/tswBflw3o2 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 4, 2022

At this point, we’re manifesting a prosperous 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, and more delivering heat along with Lori Harvey giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yung Miami, Bria Myles, and Joie Chavis so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.