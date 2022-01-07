After going viral for saying his mother used to tongue-kiss him, Jim Jones clears the air by alleging that he was kidding. Plus, Mama Jones lets social media know she isn’t the one to play with.

Yesterday, Jim Jones ended up in the viral torture rack after a clip from Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast went viral. In the clip, Jim was discussing sex and relationships like everyone does on Yee’s show and he explained his mother was very open when it came to sex when he was younger.

“I learned my sex education from my mother. She told me everything about sex,” the 45-year-old shared. “My first condoms, everything like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger.”

Angela would go on and pull more information from Jim, which is when he specified she taught him how to tongue-kiss by demonstrating on him.

“It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” Jim said. “It’s my mother. … She showed me how to tongue kiss when I was younger, my mom was 17…she was a baby. Look at all the babies that’s having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it’s like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child.”

You can see the clip for yourself below at the 31-minute mark.

Play

Of course, this clip went viral because it sounds crazy no matter how you put it. Now, Jim Jones is clarifying his comments on Instagram, stating it was supposed to be a joke and people are taking it way too far.

“For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world. And for the record, it was a joke,” he said. “You people take things way too far… That’s weak what y’all trying to project.”

Mama Jones even joined in on the social media craze and used the attention to plug her book My Guide to Love & Romance. You can click here to buy her book.