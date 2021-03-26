Bossip Video

Fat Joe and Jim Jones have launched a new animated hip-hop series “Sipcom” with HPNOTIQ.

When it comes to the content game, Jim Jones and Fat Joe are two stars who have been flexing their creative muscles lately as they branch out beyond music. Among other things, Jim Jones is our weatherman and Fat Joe has turned into a journalist, giving us high quality interviews on Instagram Live.

Thanks to HPNOTIQ, we will now see these two join creative forces for a new show, “Sipcom.” The series is described as a combination between modern TV classics, animation, and hip-hop. This new creation is sure to be a hit and Fat Joe is excited to be able to bring this vision to life as Creative Director for HPNOTIQ.

“Hpnotiq has been a part of hip-hop culture since the early 2000s – from the bars, clubs and nightlife to music videos the famous blue hue bottles were synonymous with a good time” said Fat Joe, Creative Director at Hpnotiq. “So with many bars and restaurants closed during the past year, we decided to launch a virtual nightclub in The HQ which is hip-hop’s first animated ‘sipcom’ series. I teamed up with my fellow NYC rap icon Jim Jones to discuss the rap game, classic hip-hop moments and even recipes on how-to make the brand’s signature cocktails so we can bring the Hpnotiq Experience directly to your home.”

If you’re wondering where the name comes from, its easy: it’s because you need to sip when it’s on. You can check out Fat Joe and Jim Jones in episode one of Sipcom down below: