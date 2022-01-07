Bossip Video

A legendary actor has unfortunately passed away.

Sidney Poitier has died at 94. The news was confirmed by NewsOne which noted that Eyewitness News Bahamas said that the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announced his death.

Speaking about his death, Mitchell said, “We’ve lost a great Bahamian and I’ve lost a personal friend.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper also released a statement and confirmed the legend’s passing to Guardian Nassau while expressing that he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier.”

“Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

The first Black male Oscar winner, Poitier took home an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his performance in Lilies of the Field. He’s also well known for Porgy and Bess (1959), A Raisin in the Sun (1961), To Sir, with Love (1967); Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), and The Defiant Ones (1958).

In addition to his 1964 Oscar win, he was also nominated for two other Academy Awards, ten Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six BAFTAs.

NewsOne adds that Poitier is also an ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan and also UNESCO. In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Poitier with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. Poitier also received the Film Society of the Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

This story is still developing…