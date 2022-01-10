Oh Monet…
We’re still reeling from the explosive “Power Book II: Ghost” midseason finale where Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds before receiving a note from his father (via lawyer Daniel Warren) taunting him at his lowest moment.
Naturally, we thought there would be helpful information or a number to call but it was just Ghost being the pettiest father-murdered-by-his-son ever from the grave.
“I knew you’d end up here lil n*gga… right where you belong,” he wrote in the cold-blooded letter that shook up the entire Powerverse.
As expected, Tarig slithers out of prison with help from slimy Councilman Tate in exchange for Rick Sweeney’s shady yearbook that would give him the juice necessary to steal his congressional seat.
As for the Tejada family, well, Lorenzo is back home and Monet isn’t feeling it at all despite the kids being happy. She also isn’t feeling his plan to hand the family business to Dru instead of getting out the game and following Zeke to the NBA.
Now, faced with the reality that she’s in too deep with Dante, Monet cuts him off without knowing he’s her new connect secured by Cane who always believes he’s playing chess instead of checkers.
There’s also the developing rivalry between Carrie and Lauren, Tariq vowing to take down the Tejada family, Cane thinking he’s got the best of Tariq, Davis withholding valuable information from Tariq and working with Monet, and the return of Effie who comforts Tariq in a key moment that surely has future ramifications.
At this point, we’re bracing for shocking plot twists including the deaths of multiple characters by season’s end.
How do you think Dante reacts to being cut off by Monet? Do you think Cane makes it to Season 3? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Episode 6 on the flip.
If I was Lauren this would be me telling the school about Carrie & Zeke #PowerTV #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/YiR39vLHqF
— ERIC (@EricUnedited) January 10, 2022
“If I was Lauren this would be me telling the school about Carrie & Zeke” – pettyyy
“I k*lled a man for that money Dianna”. – Monet
Dianna: “And I didn’t tell you to do that”
Monet: #PowerBookII #PowerTV #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/SFsm3TT5iW
— C.J.C (@305Carolin) January 9, 2022
“I k*lled a man for that money Dianna” – Monet
Dianna: “And I didn’t tell you to do that”
Monet:” – ahhhhh
Brayden's reaction on @ghoststarz when Tariq tried to give him the whole "you grew up with a rich family, you don't have to do this" speech! #PowerGhost #PowerTV 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4FKLj76jyf
— Aaron G (@aarong3000) January 9, 2022
“Brayden’s reaction on @ghoststarz when Tariq tried to give him the whole “you grew up with a rich family, you don’t have to do this” speech!” – *cackles*
When Tommy was pregnant with Brayden lmfaoo #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/e7VqGsZYHp
— HisFavOriteDrug💕💕💕 (@Mzbabybytch011) January 3, 2022
“When Tommy was pregnant with Brayden lmfaoo” – bruhhhh
Monet anytime Lorenzo says “my wife and family” #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/81QfieJVlv
— idk & idc . (@JUS_callme_JANE) January 9, 2022
“Monet anytime Lorenzo says “my wife and family” #PowerGhost” – hahahaha
#PowerGhost Tariq staring at Professor Milgram when he walks into class next episode pic.twitter.com/ILScBIfJo0
— Marcus (@xThAnK_mE_Nowx) January 9, 2022
“Tariq staring at Professor Milgram when he walks into class next episode” – can’t wait!
Continue Slideshow
#PowerGhost
anytime lorenzo breathe…
Monet: pic.twitter.com/KORkbLA4bH
— auntie🌻 (@__imkoldd) January 9, 2022
“anytime lorenzo breathe…
Monet” – cold world
Davis: TRUST NOONE
Tariq:*gives play by play of killing professor reynolds to EVERYONE*😭#PowerGhost #powerbookii pic.twitter.com/frxEnAR8Yn
— Wiggs (@ayyewiggs) January 9, 2022
“Davis: TRUST NOONE
Tariq:*gives play by play of killing professor reynolds to EVERYONE*” – mannnn
Tariq when he goes back to class next episode #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/R5sHGxlT0f
— 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠……. (@Philly_West85) January 10, 2022
“Tariq when he goes back to class next episode” – you already know
Lorenzo: mentions how much he loves and misses his family
Monet:#PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/LGKLq2Qdfn
— TARIQ HOME (@notreallyhimm) January 9, 2022
“Lorenzo: mentions how much he loves and misses his family
Monet:” – yoooo
carrie when Tariq shows up to school next week #PowerTV #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/0xQB75brnq
— Kris (@ZI3ROMusic) January 9, 2022
“carrie when Tariq shows up to school next week” – haaaa
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.