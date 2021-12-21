Ghosts never die
Ghost in the afterlife when they arrested Tariq #PowerGhost #PowerTV #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/ei05I3dBr3
— Willy Dee Billiams (@SoufWeSt_) December 20, 2021
Even in death, Ghost still has a profound impact on the Powerverse that spiraled into chaos when Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds in the second most shocking moment of the amazing midseason finale.
The first was easily Ghost’s note to Tariq that he instructed lawyer Daniel Warren to deliver to his son in the event that he were ever arrested.
Ghost is so petty 😂😂😂 #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/Lu6X722ekU
— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4theculture____) December 19, 2021
Naturally, we thought there would be helpful information or a number to call but it was just Ghost being the pettiest father-murdered-by-his-son ever from the grave.
“I knew you’d end up here lil n*gga… right where you belong,” he wrote in one of the coldest moments in ‘Power’ history that shattered the whole entire internet.
How Tariq gets out of this jam after being framed, we have no idea, but his unexpected arrest is attached to multiple intersecting storylines that likely end with multiple characters getting knocked off by season’s end.
Between Tariq telling Monet she isn’t as smart as she thinks she is and Cane telling her she’s the problem and not Tariq ON TOP OF Lorenzo getting out without her knowing and she doesn’t know Dante is Mecca. I guess we know where Zeke gets his stupidity. #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/ellbvZYefT
— ✨ havoc x raven 🌙 (@bitchyhavoc) December 19, 2021
As for the Tejada family, things are swerving left with Monet realizing she’s not in control at all, Lorenzo getting out of jail and Mecca making chess moves that will somehow lead back to Tariq.
There’s also that pesky little secret Monet’s keeping from Zeke, Cane thinking he’s got the best of Tariq, Lauren attempting to set up Tariq, Carrie doing everything in her power to get popped, and Davis MacLean plotting something that may have unexpected consequences.
At this point, we’re bracing for several potential plot twists and turns in the second half of what’s been a very, very good season.
What was your reaction to Ghost’s letter? How do you think Tariq will get out of this situation? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the midseason finale on the flip.
“Ghost in the afterlife when they arrested Tariq” – *falls down the stairs*
Ghost in hell when Tariq opened that letter #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/4Ksw5No4n5
— Melvin Purdy (@MLVNPRDY) December 21, 2021
“Ghost in hell when Tariq opened that letter #PowerBook2” – *howls*
This was Monet when she saw Lorenzo 😂 #GhostStarz pic.twitter.com/HzZDalKUpm
— Aimee™️ (@_OhhsoAimee) December 19, 2021
“This was Monet when she saw Lorenzo” – mannnnn
Tariq visiting ghost's grave after beating the murder charges #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/58UvPSOQ5L
— Ashy McLongbottoms (@pureash85) December 19, 2021
“Tariq visiting ghost’s grave after beating the murder charges” – bruhhhh
Anytime Zeke speaks #PowerBook2 #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/pNfM3azGD6
— G (@GeoffreyKyd) December 19, 2021
“Anytime Zeke speaks” – every single time
This is exactly what Zeke is going to say 😂😂😂😂 #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/M79XQ6NadK
— Nettie (@QueenNettieB) December 14, 2021
“This is exactly what Zeke is going to say” -*HOLLERS*
Ghost in hell rn after delivering that final blow to Tariq..#GhostStarz pic.twitter.com/ka0OApEXSE
— Capnt_Levi (@captn_leevi) December 19, 2021
“Ghost in hell rn after delivering that final blow to Tariq” – you know what…
“I knew you’ll end up here lil nigga right where you belong” #ghoststarz pic.twitter.com/eQvymtnWdy
— G (@seventhletter__) December 19, 2021
“I knew you’ll end up here lil n*gga right where you belong” – whew!
I’m screaming because Tariq read that letter like #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/Wicvh9EhBQ
— Dani Jo (@thedailydanni) December 19, 2021
“I’m screaming because Tariq read that letter like” – yoooo
Tariq snitching on all the Tejada kids to Monet #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/vtyjgY7ijU
— gabagoon🇬🇭 (@Addo_Man) December 20, 2021
“Tariq snitching on all the Tejada kids to Monet” – accurate
Monet…walking in and seeing her husband, who’s supposed to be in a prison cell, at the dining room table. #PowerBookII #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/0fU1MBukbu
— Bean Nicky Barnes🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 (@BeanNickyBarnes) December 19, 2021
“Monet…walking in and seeing her husband, who’s supposed to be in a prison cell, at the dining room table” – awkwardddd
