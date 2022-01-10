Bossip Video

Since concerts have returned post (or rather, mid) pandemic, people have shown us they clearly do not know how to act. Everyone’s on edge and making hasty decision at a moment’s notice.

One of the more wholesome things during the pandemic has been the rise of Doja Cat. She dominated airwaves, Tik-Tok, and our playlists and always keeps new music coming so we aren’t out here starving. Now, she’s hitting the road where she can and let us know she puts on one hell of a live show. In short: she’s the complete package.

One fan who was ready to see Doja is now behind bars after trying to clear the security line for AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live using threats.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” a Deputy Police Chief told the IndyStar. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, especially if you play those games with outstanding warrants. Hopefully, at the next Doja show he attends, he will keep his common sense with him before pulling anymore acts like this.