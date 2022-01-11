Will you be watching?

First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil who lives on in our hearts as the quintessential TV dad played iconically by James Avery during the golden age of Black sitcoms.

Now, 26 years after ‘The Fresh Prince’ reigned supreme, there’s a new ‘Uncle Phil’ on Peacock’s buzzy reboot “Bel-Air” that puts a dramatic spin on the beloved sitcom.

In the gritty reimagining, ‘Phillip Banks’ (played by Adrian Holmes) is a snazzy suit-wearing panty-melter who’s more wealthy mogul than honorable judge.

Set in modern-day America, the hour-long series dramatizes Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Peep the trailer below:

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic ’90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.” “During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”

“Bel-Air” premieres exclusively on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13, 2022) and already has Twitter buzzing with reactions that we compiled on the flip.