Georgia native/ESPN anchor Elle Duncan documents herself going TF crazy at the UGA game.

Last night was the final game of the 2021-2022 college football season and once again, the SEC reigned supreme.

The two teams in the National Championship game were Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide facing his former assistant coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The most interesting part was the two teams had just faced each other only a few weeks prior, with Alabama shocking everyone and beating Georgia inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before that game, Georgia had destroyed everyone who stood in their way while Alabama struggled into the fourth quarter with almost every tough opponent they faced. Thanks to luck and dominance, the two were meeting again for all the marbles and luckily, die-hard Bulldogs fan and ESPN anchor Elle Duncan was there to document it all.

Georgia would go on to win the National Championship last night, marking the first time Kirby beat Nick Saban since he left from under his wings in 2015. No one in the building was having more fun than Elle who let us in on her excitement, which you can view down below.