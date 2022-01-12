Bossip Video

Police have arrested one suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph after the suspect didn’t turn himself in on time. A second suspect was also indicted for the murderer while already in police custody.

A week ago, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigations finally announced the identity of one of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The suspect was 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who already had a warrant out for violating federal supervised release. A reward was announced for up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, but Justin took to social media to announce he would be turning himself in on Monday. Almost everyone with common sense immediately knew he was not going to turn himself in and that’s exactly how the situation played out.

Johnson was apprehended in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals, who were on notice that Johnson a.k.a. Straight Drop would be on the run. Whatever plan he had was short-lived and will now be used against him in the court of law.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a second man was indicted in the first-degree murder case, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith. Smith was already in police custody at the time of the indictment.

With both men in jail, hopefully, the road to justice for Dolph and his family is underway. A motive still hasn’t been established but we will keep you updated with any new developments in the case.