US Marshalls reveal they have a suspect in the murder of Young Dolph and offer up to a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

In November, we lost Memphis Legend Young Dolph who was brutally murdered while picking up cookies for his grandmother ahead of his turkey drive in Memphis.

News of this tragedy spread quickly as witnesses were around and quickly identified Dolph and his vehicle at the scene of the shooting. Since then, his family and the public have mourned and celebrated the life of Dolph while also trying to make sense of the tragedy. Now, the US Marshalls have revealed they have a suspect in the murder, 23-year-old Justin Johnson.

Johnson already has a warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release and is now wanted by the TBI for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property as well. There is a $15,000 reward for his capture and up to $15,00 for information that leads to his arrest.

When the news broke, social media detectives were quick to find images of Johnson around Young Dolph. The motive for the murder is still unsolved. Those same internet detectives also found pictures of what appears to be Johnson rocking a PRE chain, which they believe to be stolen. Either way, it’s a very crazy visual all things considered.