Drake isn’t new to the world of fame, so he already knows that a lot of people he encounters are simply trying to make their own name–and he’s not taking any chances.

An Instagram model told the Too Much Hot Tea blog that she had sex with the rapper at his hotel room a few weeks ago, making some interesting claims about what happened after.

Following their consensual encounter, Drake reportedly went into the bathroom to dispose of the condom. After that, the woman retrieved the condom from the trash and inserted it in her vagina in an attempt to impregnate herself…which is when she says she discovered that the Certified Sriracha Boy put hot sauce in the condom.

The Instagram model claims that she screamed from the burning sensation, causing Drake ran in the bathroom. That’s when he allegedly admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.

Following this unexpected information making headlines, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper seemingly addressed the rumor. In the caption of his latest Instagram post, Drake insinuated that his alleged sexual partner was simply hungry for her 15 minutes of fame.

“You can have your 15 minutes of fame…I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins,” he captioned a pair of photos.

As pointed out by Rap-Up, on his track “Wasting Time” with Brent Faiyaz, Drake admits the great lengths he goes to in order to make sure that no one takes advantage of him in the bedroom.

“Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin’ my specimens, damn,” he raps.

While most people probably thought Drake was a little paranoid, if anything, this story proves he should be putting fiery fluid on his condoms after every encounter.

Hot sauce sponsorship, anyone?