“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sakoya Receives A Lukewarm Welcome At Twist’s Kickback [VIDEO]

“Growing Up Hip Hop” JUST premiered their newest season and the DRAMA is on a hundo already!

This season on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” a fight draws lines in the sand between legendary families while a wedding teases hope for new beginnings. A new OG joins the cast and stakes are raised when close calls with law enforcement encourage the parents to intervene like never before. Just wait until you see the EXCLUSIVE sneak preview clip we’ve got for your viewing pleasure this week.

In the clip, the Hailey cousins Devin and Sakoya (children of K-Ci and Jo Jo of Jodeci) pull up to Lil Twist’s kickback and Savannah and Aaliyah are less than happy to see Sakoya, who left the WRONG impression at the showcase last season. Check out the clip below:

Play

Yikes… Do you think Sakoya will apologize and make things right? Or will she and Devin end up leaving early to avoid conflict?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

All hell breaks loose at a party when a beef erupts, and fists fly. Twist faces gun charges in court. Cree visits Angela’s new home in Atlanta and reveals a heartbreaking secret. Tee Tee and Shawn clash over wedding rings in their rush to the altar.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, January 13 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?