Bossip Video

Ye got caught in a lip lock with Julia Fox and a whole lot of folks seem to think he’s in a kissing pissing war with his ex Kim K.

Ye and Julia were photographed having a night out at Delilah Lounge in West Hollywood with some of Kanye’s famous friends including Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wednesday night.

Evan Ross posted about the outing, which internet onlookers had lots of jokes about.

What the net is mostly buzzing about though is Kanye kissing Julia for the world to see — which some feel is suspicious timing considering that, according to TMZ reports, Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when they were seen loved-up and cuddling.

Do y’all really think Ye would stoop so low?

Funny enough, earlier this week TMZ reported that their Kim sources say she’s cool with Ye and Julia becauce Julia’s a fan of the Kardashian family and if she and Ye stay togther it’ll be much easier for Kim to deal with an admirer than a hater.

Ouch. Wonder if that stings being called “a fan.”

Meanwhile some not so flattering photos of Julia have been floating the net from her days struggling with drug addiction.

If there is indeed a publicity war going on between Kim and Ye — who would you say is winning?