Who says love don’t cost a thing?

Julia Fox is kissing and telling all about the perks of being Ye’s new person of interest. In a newly released Interview Magazine feature, complete with a full photospread, Fox details how they came into each other’s orbit:

I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.

She continues by describing their second date in detail. There was a photo shoot directed by the genius himself with a captive audience and then following dinner she was surprised with the kind of gift every designer loving lady dreams of:

At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.

Buckle up girlfriend! It’s giving MANIC. Kimmy Cakes will tell ya, the romance is so sweet but that ride gets bumpy. Ladies, are Kanye’s grand gestures making you see heart eyes or red flags GALORE?

Speaking of Kim Kardashian West, PAPER Magazine was kind enough to remind us that Julia played dress up for a shoot they did with Pete Davidson, Kim’s current rumored boo, back in 2019.

Whew… The world is so small, isn’t it?

Also, we’re curious if these “couples” are truly having fun being MESSY or if this is all an elaborate attempt to one-up each other.

Let’s not forget the ink isn’t dry on that divorce yet.

What do you think about Ye’s new baeship?