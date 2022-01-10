Missing The Old Ye? Netflix Reveals Official Teaser For ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

God Bless Coodie and Chike for putting up with Kanye when he was just an overly confident Chicago music producer who hadn’t yet proven himself to be one of the most talented (and befuddling) characters to dominate the 21st-century pop culture zeitgeist.

We’ve over the moon excited for the landmark documentary event presented in three acts from our friends Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. Check out the official teaser from Netflix below:

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will hold its world premiere virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. On Feb. 10, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theaters nationwide for a one-day engagement, giving Ye fans an exclusive opportunity to see part of this groundbreaking project before it premieres in a three-week event on Netflix on February 16th.

Directed by COODIE & CHIKE

Written by COODIE SIMMONS and J. IVY

Cinematography by CLARENCE “COODIE” SIMMONS and DANNY “DNA” SORGE

Edited by MAX ALLMAN and J.M. HARPER

Produced by COODIE SIMMONS, CHIKE OZAH, LEAH NATASHA THOMAS

Executive Producers: IAN OREFICE, REBECCA TEITEL, ALEXA CONWAY, MIKE BECK, KEVIN THOMSON, CONNOR SCHELL, ANGUS WALL, FREE MAIDEN, GEE ROBERSON, NICK TRAN

Co-Executive Producers: ROSS MARTIN, PETER PHAM, KERN SCHIRESON, LYNNE BENIOFF

Scored by :LIVE FOOTAGE AND CTZN CHANCE

Producer: MARJORIE CLARK

We don’t want to offer any spoilers up but Kanye actually owes a lot of his success to the documentary makers — they directed all of his early videos!