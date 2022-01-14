OWN Announces Season 5 Of “Ready To Love” Is Bringing The DMV Dating Scene To Your TVs 1/28!

Just as we prepare to bid adieu to the singles of “Ready To Love” from this season in DC, OWN has revealed the first look at the show’s next season which will stay close, with a look at dating life in the DMV/Potomac area!

Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Check out a first look at the season below:

Play

What do you think? Do you think any great matches will be made?

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Here’s a closer look at the singles from “Ready To Love” season 5, their Instagram accounts are linked to each of their names.

Ace, 37

DaKiya, 39

Joi, 41

Precious, 34

Kina, 39

Sabrina, 36

Tiffani, 37

Clifton, 44

Demetrius, 42

Fernando, 34

Laverne, 44

Paul, 48

Tory, 39

Wiley, 32

Hmmmmm some of these picks are interesting to say the least. Is it wrong that we’re already making bets on who will be headed home first?!

Season 5 Premieres Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network