“Ready To Love” Exclusive: Move Over Aisha? Frank Cozies Up To Mumen On Their First Date!

Y’all… “Ready To Love” is really taking some unexpected twists and turns.

Happy Friday y’all. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Ready To Love” for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we watch as sparks fly on Mumen and Frank’s date, and Frank opens up about really liking her energy and personality.

Check out the clip below:

Not the “Lady and the Tramp” though! Frank knows he was trying to put his lips on Mumen’s!

Here’s a synopsis of what to expect from tonight’s episode:

Midway through the process, the power shifts back to the men as Tommy calls upon them to step outside the box and date women they haven’t connected with yet. The assignment helps expose unexpected romances, dying sparks and fresh jealousies.

We’re excited to see who else is making new connections. Do you have any predictions? We can’t wait to see where this is going. Do you like Frank and Mumen as a pairing?

Tune in to Ready To Love on Fridays at 8/7c, only on OWN.

Will you be watching? The pressure is on for this season to be the one where love actually lasts! Do you see any couples with long term potentia? We’re thinking Cornelius and Kamil might be the ones.