“Ready To Love” Exclusive: When Walter’s Ex Asks Mumen How Sexual She Is — Is There A Red Flag On The Play? [VIDEO]

“Ready To Love” is beginning to wade into some testy waters!

“Ready to Love” returns with a brand new episode tonight and we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Mumen meets Walter’s ex Denise. She seems to be a very nice lady but she’s definitely straightforward when she asks Mumen about her plans for sex. Mumen lets her know REAL QUICK that she does not plan on having sex again until marriage. Check out the clip below:

50 Shades of Lightskin?! YO! Walter is a big ol’ freak… Do you think it’s gonna be a wrap sooner now that Mumen’s made it clear she’s not giving up the goodies?

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

Tommy throws his best curveball yet. It’s time for the guys to introduce their “next” to their ex. Some of the ladies are also in for an extra surprise when they realize they aren’t the only connection to be invited out to meet their interest’s ex.

This is getting interesting now. We definitely want to see who emerges from this episode unscathed because we’re willing to bet these exes aren’t going to be holding anything back!

Tune in to “Ready To Love” on Fridays at 8/7c, only on OWN.