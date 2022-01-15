Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar’s latest announcement isn’t new music, but it sure has (rightfully) ruffled a lot of feathers.

It was announced this week that the Grammy-winning rapper is teaming up with his longtime manager and pgLang partner Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures.

While fans were excited to see Kendrick break some new ground and get into a new sector of the entertainment world, the description of this project has a lot of his supporters scratching their heads.

Written by Vernon Chatman, the film is described as: “Past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Obviously, a lot of people aren’t thrilled by this premise.

Lamar is signed onto the project as a producer through his multimedia company pgLang. This is Lamar and Free’s first film project under the company. According to reports from Deadline, production is set to kick off this spring, but as of now, no director has been attached to the untitled film.

Kendrick and Dave Free posted about the news to the pgLang Instagram page, simply writing, “pgLang • park county • paramount” in the caption.

Well….congrats, Kendrick?