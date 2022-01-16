Bossip Video

Unfortunately for everyone collectively thirsting over both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, their relationship seems stronger than ever.

On January 13, the model celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual photoshoots in honor of the big day. Of course, turning another year older also meant a tribute from her boyfriend, with the Creed star uploading a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

In the brief clip, the couple quietly talked to one another while standing in clear blue water on a scenic beach, carefully reviewing a football play before going on to face off against another couple.

Of course, this wasn’t the only snippet we saw of Lori Harvey’s birthday celebration.

A few days prior, Jordan put together a surprise birthday party for his other half, which Harvey ended up posting a ton of pictures and videos of onto Instagram.

Famous friends of the model and entrepreneur including Ryan Destiny, Normani and Taina Williams were all in attendance, and even though her baby was absent, she still made sure to thank him for the party in an Instagram Story.

“Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan” she wrote over a clip of her balloons, the table set, and the fireplace.

According to reports from Page Six, the actor couldn’t make it, but made his presence known by picking up the entire tab at the party.

We love to see it.