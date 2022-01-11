Bossip Video

‘Gorgeous, gorgeous, girls” get gifts–even if their super sexy actor boyfriends can’t make their birthday party.

Lori Harvey had an early birthday celebration while surrounded by family, and fellow baddies and her boo made sure to put the tab entirely on him.

On Monday the socialite was surprised with a super swanky birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu while joined by the likes of Normani and Ryan Destiny.

FashionBombDaily reports that the birthday girl rocked a full Prada look for her surprise party that included a $2,700 black and pink Prada jacquard jumpsuit and a $2,450 Prada purse.

As for guests at the bash, PageSix reports that attendees included stylist Maeve Reilly and music exec/The Purple Agency founder Phylicia Fant, but Lori’s hunky boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, was noticeably absent.

Despite that, the outlet reports that he made his presence felt by picking up the entire tab at the party.

A partygoer told Page Six that Lori’s manager Tre Thomas said, “[Michael] loves you and can’t be here tonight, but enjoy your night. It’s on him.” “He really wished he was there,” added the insider.

PageSix also adds that Lori was showered with gifts from Chanel and Hermes by partygoers at her bash.

It’s unclear why MBJ wasn’t on hand for his lady’s party but in recent weeks he told “Extra” that he’s been working around the clock on “Creed III” which will be his directorial debut.

Not only that, but the actor could be waiting till Lori’s actual birthday on January 13 to celebrate with his Capricorn cutie.

What do YOU think Michael will gift Lori for her 25th birthday this week? We’ve got a guess…