The FBI is asking for all Astroworld Festival attendees to upload any photos and videos they have to the FBI website to help with their investigation.

Months have gone by and the deadly Astroworld Festival is still under investigation by so many different parties.

The Houston Police Department has been working around the clock since the start of November reviewing facts, videos, photos, tips, and everything else trying to piece together how this tragedy happened that claimed 10 lives. According to Billboard, Houston PD is enlisting the help of the FBI for help with the vast amount of evidence they have to view. Even with the evidence stacked up, they are also asking for anyone else with footage to upload it for them.

“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement Friday (Jan. 14). “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”

With hundreds of lawsuits being filed and no one taking the blame, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced it was opening an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the disaster. Travis Scott has been laying low since the incident, only being seen for a sit-down interview with Charlamange Tha God, which you can watch below.