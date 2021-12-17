Bossip Video

Travis Scott is teaming up with various industry leaders to help improve concerts in the United States to keep all attendees safe.

Travis Scott is still very much in the heart of the aftermath of his Astroworld festival in November. With 10 people left dead, now everyone is searching for an answer on how this happened.

In his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott was definitely still confused on how this even happened and alleged that he “had no idea :this was going on while the show was in progress. Now, he’s trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

According to reports from TMZ, Travis has spent the last few weeks meeting with leaders from the USCM (United States Conference Of Mayors), which represents over 1400 cities across the United States. Their goal is to form a committee mixed with members of government, public safety, emergency response, health care workers, music, and technology to create a safety report for future concerts and to make sure safety and security are maintained.

Today, the coroners report was released and stated all 10 of the people who died as Astroworld died of “compression asphyxia.” Only one person of the 10 had drugs in their system, which was a contributory cause of their death. Hopefully, Travis and the new committee can stop anything like this from happening again.