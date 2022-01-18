Cardi B just might follow in Amber Rose’s footsteps and tattoo the name of her son on her face.

The Bronx native told fans about her unconventional desire on Sunday, January 16, tweeting about how she “really” wants to get a tattoo of her 4-month-old son’s name on her face.

Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together in September, and all these months later, they still have yet to reveal the baby’s name. Still, it looks like she loves the name–and her son–so much that she wants it forever immortalized where everyone can see it.