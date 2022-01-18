Cardi B just might follow in Amber Rose’s footsteps and tattoo the name of her son on her face.
The Bronx native told fans about her unconventional desire on Sunday, January 16, tweeting about how she “really” wants to get a tattoo of her 4-month-old son’s name on her face.
Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together in September, and all these months later, they still have yet to reveal the baby’s name. Still, it looks like she loves the name–and her son–so much that she wants it forever immortalized where everyone can see it.
“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she wrote.
She followed that up by replying to a fan and specifying where she would put the ink, writing, “I want mine on my jaw.”
Cardi went on to tweet out a photo of a woman with a flower tattooed on her face, showing everyone her desired look.
Even though Cardi and Offset–who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture–haven’t revealed their son’s name just yet, that doesn’t mean they’re keeping everything about the baby under wraps.
Earlier this month, the “I Like It” rapper posted about one of her son’s very early milestones on her Instagram Stories, claiming the 4-month-old is already talking.
“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said in the clip. “I put this on everything I love.”
She went on to say that the Migos rapper also witnessed the special moment.
“Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah? ‘” she said. “Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!'”
Cardi repeatedly insisted that her son didn’t respond in baby talk but clearly said that he loves her. She went on to add that while he was watching Cocomelon, he said “hello” as he was singing along to the popular children’s show.
“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi added. “This s*** is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”
