And people have the nerve to say that these places are about “rehabilitation”…

As if cops weren’t bad enough as is, now, they are essentially drugging inmates. At least that’s what the inmates say.

According to CBSNews, the ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of men who were locked up at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas who were involuntarily given the drug Ivermectin to treat potential COVID-19 infections. Ivermectin has been scientifically proven to not be effective against the pandemic disease.

“The truth, however, was that without knowing and voluntary consent, Plaintiffs ingested incredibly high doses of a drug that credible medical professionals, the FDA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all agree is not an effective treatment against COVID-19,” the lawsuit says.

Ivermectin is currently only approved by the FDA to treat parasites and the such, it can do absolutely nothing for COVID-19. 30-year-old Edrick Floreal-Wooten was an inmate during November of 2020 and has testified that the jail medical staff told him and the other men that the pills they were taking were “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” and/or “steroids.”

Floreal-Wooten is a plaintiff in the lawsuit alongside Dayman Blackburn, Julio Gonzales, and Jeremiah Little. They all claim that like Wooten after they tested positive for the coronavirus in August, they were taken to the “quarantine block” of the Washington County Detention Center and given a “cocktail of drugs” twice a day by Dr. Robert Karas, who runs Karas Correctional Health, the jail’s health provider.

“They said they were vitamins, steroids and antibiotics,” Floreal-Wooten told CBS News. “We were running fevers, throwing up, diarrhea … and so we figured that they were here to help us. … We never knew that they were running experiments on us, giving us ivermectin. We never knew that.”

We hope these guys get every red cent out of this jail and anyone else who deserves punishment.