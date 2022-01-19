Bossip Video

Sparks are flying between a Married At First Sight season 14, couple and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see the continuation of Olajuwon and Katina’s wedding.

As previously reported Olajuwon, 29, was stunned to see his beautiful bride Katina, 30, and the excited groom dropped down to one knee and popped the question before sharing multiple kisses with his new wife.

Tonight viewers will see sparks continue to fly between Katina and Olajuwon who are admittedly attracted to each other, especially as they share their first dance.

While slow dancing in front of family and friends, Katina admits that she was initially dreading the big moment because “everyone’s staring” at them. According to Olajuwon however, that’s just something his new wife will have to get used to.

“Everyone’s going to be staring at us for a while,” says the smooth talker to his bride before calling her “beautiful” once again.

In a confessional, Katina adds that the intimate dance has her feeling “mushy and gushy” and all that “lovey-dovey stuff you see in the movies.”

“I feel like this is me right now but with a stranger,” says Katina.

She also adds that during the dance she copped a few feels of her handsome hubby’s “strong and sculpting” body.

“I got to feel the structure of his body,” says the blushing bride. “That was nice, his body feels strong—sculpting!” she added.

Dubbing him a “kind soul”, the happy wife added that she can already tell that Olajuwon has “true intentions.”

“I can already see why I was matched with you,” says Katina who’s seen sharing yet another smooch with her husband.

Are your fingers crossed for these two?

Take an exclusive look at the love birds to be below.

In addition to the continuation of Katina and Olajuwon’s wedding, tonight viewers will see the weddings of Noi and Steve and Alyssa and Chris.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.