On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans.
As previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining.” Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there’s a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms.
Olajuwon, 29, told the experts that he’s a “former” playboy who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.
Is Isaac — we mean, Olajuwon, ready for marriage? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vmh2ng0Rk4
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon is adamant that Isaac is a thing of the past however and he’s ready to settle down with a traditional wife who will greet him with “hot meals” every night.
“That’s not a wife,” said Olajuwon about the possibility of his wife not knowing how to cook.
Olajuwon.. Welcome to the 21st century. Cook ya own ish 😜😂#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JHIsuNb8Y5
— Pink Glitter (@DazzlingPinky) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: My woman has to cook. No exceptions.
His new wife:
-Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/uxyroCnyIk
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
He also said he wants his wife to accompany him to strip clubs and he made that point while stripper a** was beside his face at his #MAFS bachelor party.
**DEEP SIGH**
Olajuwon is already racking up nicknames and comparisons to MAFS’ season 12’s Chris Williams who shocked viewers with his consistently atrocious antics. Some fans are hopeful however that Olajuwon will surprise them, much like MAFS season 11’s Woody who fans worried wasn’t “ready for marriage” but turned out to be a success story alongside his wife Amani.
I hope Olajuwon surprises me like Woody did! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/9R2y5QBGrP
— Simply Tee✨ (@TarshaTee) January 6, 2022
Obi wan Kanobi sat his ass up on this tv and basically said y’all though Zach and Chris was bad lemme show my ass within the first episode and I- #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7ER6l5Yh2e
— ✨Wakandan Edge Control✨ (@TheRichestEbony) January 6, 2022
All the while fans were worried about Olajuwon’s possible behavior, they expressed concern for his soon-to-be bride Katina.
The beauty, 29, who like Olajuwon took a two-year break from dating to find herself, said she’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but often attracts men in relationships and players. A reformed party girl who’s ready to leave behind the single life, she also said that she’s been cheated on multiple times and is “not that freaky.”
“I think my husband will be on the same page as me,” said Katina while discussing her lack of freak factor.
Katina said…these bags are DESIGNER 👏👏👏 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rxdGB40Wjs
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Sorry sis but it looks like that could be a problem.
Add Katina to the prayer list #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/WMDoRxBjdc
— Hurricane Kay (@MAFSMama) January 6, 2022
Ultimately fans are worried that things could get disastrous quick between the two attractive Bostonians, but we’ll have to wait and see them get married next week.
Katina and Isaac, I mean Olajuwon, finna be such a disaster. I can feel it. -Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XWrepM4PoB
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
Olajuanna-man gon want a freak, and it looks as if Katina ain’t wit that vibe. Therefore he finna be in these streets the whole damn marriage 😩
#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/zin6dll3cK
— Dawn marie (@lovemeri_) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: I used to be a cheater
Katina: I’m used to being cheated on
Experts: “it’s a match!!!” #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/V1d6t2eCZA
— Myrla’s lash glue (@_SheIsBritt) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon and Katina possibly going down in flames wasn’t the only drama that went down during the premiere, however.
On the Keshia Knight Pulliam hosted “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia got the ladies to spill on some behind-the-scenes drama between brides. Apparently, one bride wasn’t feeling the other and blocked her on social media.
Hit the flip to see who.
There’s apparently some friction between Alyssa who will marry Chris…
and Lindsey who tied the knot with Mark “The Shark” on the #MAFS season 14 premiere.
During the “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the ladies about their bachelorette party that included a shady moment when Lindsey shaded Alyssa. While the other ladies were enjoying themselves by downing shots and dancing with drag queens, a more conservative Alyssa isolated herself and spent time with her friends in a corner.
Lindsey told producers that she couldn’t remember who Alyssa was with a quip about a missing fellow participant.
“There’s a fifth bride, right?” asked Lindsey about Alyssa. “What’s her name? She’s been missing.”
Lindsey allegedly made some other snide comments and when word got back to Alyssa, she promptly blocked her on social media.
Alyssa blocked Lindsey for talking smack? Then Jasmina confirms it and said no no no…there were witnesses 😫🤣🤣💀 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/SoSlnVyMso
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 6, 2022
Damn Lindsey and Alyssa dont F with each other, and it don't look like Jasmina like Lindsey either lmao #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs
— Shay🦋 (@sassykiesh10) January 6, 2022
During the “Married At First Sight: After Party” Lindsey tried to act confused about why she was blocked but fellow bride Jasmina held her feet to the fire.
“That’s not the conversation I heard,” said Jasmina. “You were talking about her at the bachelorette party and you say you don’t remember but her two friends and my two friends heard you and it got back to Alyssa and that is why she blocked you.”
Alyssa blocked Lindsey after the bachelorette party #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/nMQ1rNDw65
— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) January 6, 2022
Lindsey calling Alyssa fake on this after show. Whew, messy!!! And then Lindsey dropped the tea that Alyssa blocked her. And then Jasmina clarifies that Alyssa’s friends overheard Lindsey trash talking Alyssa. The girls are fighting 😂😂😂 #marriedatfirstsight #MAFS #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/fpQ1vESXlS
— Tee Mo (@teemo2006) January 6, 2022
BLOOP!
What do YOU think about this #MAFS blocking beef?
