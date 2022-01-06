Bossip Video
1 of 3

On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans.

As previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining.” Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there’s a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms.

Olajuwon, 29, told the experts that he’s a “former” playboy who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.

Olajuwon is adamant that Isaac is a thing of the past however and he’s ready to settle down with a traditional wife who will greet him with “hot meals” every night.

“That’s not a wife,” said Olajuwon about the possibility of his wife not knowing how to cook.

He also said he wants his wife to accompany him to strip clubs and he made that point while stripper a** was beside his face at his #MAFS bachelor party.

Married At First Sight Season 14

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Married At First Sight Season 14

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

**DEEP SIGH**

Olajuwon is already racking up nicknames and comparisons to MAFS’ season 12’s Chris Williams who shocked viewers with his consistently atrocious antics. Some fans are hopeful however that Olajuwon will surprise them, much like MAFS season 11’s Woody who fans worried wasn’t “ready for marriage” but turned out to be a success story alongside his wife Amani. 

All the while fans were worried about Olajuwon’s possible behavior, they expressed concern for his soon-to-be bride Katina.

The beauty, 29, who like Olajuwon took a two-year break from dating to find herself, said she’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but often attracts men in relationships and players. A reformed party girl who’s ready to leave behind the single life, she also said that she’s been cheated on multiple times and is “not that freaky.”

“I think my husband will be on the same page as me,” said Katina while discussing her lack of freak factor.

Sorry sis but it looks like that could be a problem.

Married At First Sight Season 14

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Ultimately fans are worried that things could get disastrous quick between the two attractive Bostonians, but we’ll have to wait and see them get married next week.

 

Olajuwon and Katina possibly going down in flames wasn’t the only drama that went down during the premiere, however.

On the Keshia Knight Pulliam hosted “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia got the ladies to spill on some behind-the-scenes drama between brides. Apparently, one bride wasn’t feeling the other and blocked her on social media.

Hit the flip to see who.

There’s apparently some friction between Alyssa who will marry Chris…

Married At First Sight Boston, MAFS, Married At First Sight

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

and Lindsey who tied the knot with Mark “The Shark” on the #MAFS season 14 premiere.

Married At First Sight Boston, MAFS, Married At First Sight

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

During the “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the ladies about their bachelorette party that included a shady moment when Lindsey shaded Alyssa. While the other ladies were enjoying themselves by downing shots and dancing with drag queens, a more conservative Alyssa isolated herself and spent time with her friends in a corner.

Lindsey told producers that she couldn’t remember who Alyssa was with a quip about a missing fellow participant.

Married At First Sight Season 14

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

“There’s a fifth bride, right?” asked Lindsey about Alyssa. “What’s her name? She’s been missing.”

 

MAFS Season 14: Boston

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Lindsey allegedly made some other snide comments and when word got back to Alyssa, she promptly blocked her on social media.

During the “Married At First Sight: After Party” Lindsey tried to act confused about why she was blocked but fellow bride Jasmina held her feet to the fire.

“That’s not the conversation I heard,” said Jasmina. “You were talking about her at the bachelorette party and you say you don’t remember but her two friends and my two friends heard you and it got back to Alyssa and that is why she blocked you.”

BLOOP!

What do YOU think about this #MAFS blocking beef?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Multi
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.