‘The Talk’ Hosts Make A Guest Appearance On ‘The Price Is Right’ … Can They Help This Contestant Win?

Would you trust the hosts of “The Talk” to help you win a car?

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got an exclusive clip that we know you’re gonna love!

The amazing hosts of CBS daytime show “The Talk” will be appearing on “The Price is Right” Primetime Special tonight on CBS Wednesday Jan. 19 at 8/7c. In a fun exclusive clip, hosts Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Sheryl Underwood help a contestant play an exciting game of “Cover Up.” Check it out below:

What do you think? Do you think he won the car? Guess we’ll have to tune in tonight to see whether we have a win or nah.

“The Price is Right” Primetime Special airs tonight, Wednesday Jan. 19 at 8/7c on CBS will you be watching?