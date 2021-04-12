Sheryl Underwood Leads Conversation About Racial Healing During “The Talk’s” First Episode Back Following Fallout With Sharon Osbourne

“The Talk” is back — minus one host — Sharon Osbourne. The Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show returned today following several weeks hiatus since Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne had a heated discussion around racism and commentary by Piers Morgan, which Osbourne defended. During the hiatus CBS revealed Osbourne would not be returning to the show.

At the top of Monday’s “The Talk,” host Sheryl Underwood shared a message from backstage as the show returns since the week of March 10.

“It’s time for an episode of ‘The Talk’ that will be unlike any other we’ve had before.” Underwood adds, “As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave ‘The Talk.’ We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing. Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we’ll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations. By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward.”

Watch the clip below:

FIRST of all… YASSSSSSS to Sheryl and this new wig. We like it we like it. We are loving that big boss energy she’s radiating too.

Did you catch today’s episode? What do you think about the discussion? Were all of your questions answered?

Who do you think the show will hire next to fill Sharon’s seat? Who do you want to see on there?

“The Talk” airs Monday – Friday at 2:00 PM, ET, 1:00 PM, PT on CBS.