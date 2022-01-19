“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tyran Refuses To Get Vaxxed For Tee Tee And Shawn’s Wedding [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

This week Tee Tee and Shawn sit Tyran down to lay down the law about their upcoming nuptials. In the clip, the trio sit outdoors as they discuss why much of the family is hesitant to have Tyran at the wedding. Tyran pushes back, offering to have his mom attend in his place, but Tee Tee is vocal about her guest list consisting only of people she actually WANTS at the wedding who also have met the prerequisite of being vaccinated.

Check out the clip below:

Well… it looks like Tyran won’t be attending, riiight? What would you do if it was your wedding?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Pepa warns Sam to be cautious when he breaks the news that he may be facing some serious jail time. Tee Tee’s wedding planning rushes on, but will Pepa and Egypt make the guestlist? Uncle Luke advises Cree on squashing the beef with Sakoya.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” premieres Thursday January 20 at 9pm on WE tv.

Will you be watching?