Amid Kanye’s budding relationship with Julia Fox and his estranged wife’s romance with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, Kanye is opening up about how he really feels about the situation.
In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper told a story about Kim’s security not letting him upstairs as he dropped off their eldest daughter, North West, from school. This included some anger over the fact that her boyfriend–who he didn’t name at the time–being in the house while he was kept outside.
He also ranted about his children using TikTok, something his daughter North does often with her mom Kim.
“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children—and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he continued.
“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West said. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”
“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he raps.
“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”
He went on to say that his own move to Chicago as a child made him want to stay closer to his four kids.
“You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me],” West said. “He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.'”
He continued, “Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know. Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”
Hear Kanye talk about that and a whole lot more in the interview down below:
