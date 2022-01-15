Bossip Video

Amid Kanye’s budding relationship with Julia Fox and his estranged wife’s romance with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, Kanye is opening up about how he really feels about the situation.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper told a story about Kim’s security not letting him upstairs as he dropped off their eldest daughter, North West, from school. This included some anger over the fact that her boyfriend–who he didn’t name at the time–being in the house while he was kept outside.

He also ranted about his children using TikTok, something his daughter North does often with her mom Kim.

"Security ain't going to be in between me and my children—and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he continued.

Rapper Mode: Antonio Brown Pulls Up On Kanye West & Fivio Foreign Studio Sessions “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West said. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

He continued, “This is for anybody that’s going through a separation, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you… to to be playing games,” he said. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool.'” While he didn’t mention Davidson by name in this interview, he made things very clear in his new verse on the Game’s song, “Eazy.”

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he raps.

Here, Kanye is referencing his infamous, near-fatal car crash in 2002, after which his mouth had to be wired shut. Obviously, the rest of the bar is pretty self-explanatory: he’s not a fan of his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new relationship.

Elsewhere in his verse, he also talks about buying the house across the street from Kim in an effort to be the best father possible. He opens up about that more in the Hollywood Unlocked interview.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”