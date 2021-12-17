Bossip Video

Rapper Big Sean sent a special shout-out to Black women for being magic in a recent interview but unfortunately, the praise sent social media into a tizzy, with viewers accusing the star of pandering. Nonbelievers of the rapper, who is currently in a relationship with singer Jhene Aiko, felt like he was being superficial with his words due to his romantic past.

After comparing Black women to God amid his conversation with Essence journalist Brande Victorian, the ‘Finally Famous’ star got slammed for having an alleged history of dating Beckys and biracial women after blowing up in the music industry. Aside from Jhene, Big Sean has also been linked romantically to late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, Ariana Grande, and rumored fling Nicole Scherzinger.

Unsolicitedly, Sean said in the interview:

“Black women, I feel like, are the closest thing to God. Y’all be creating life and …it’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me, he was like ‘we all come out of a black hole just like how the universe was birthed. It’s really deep.'”

One Twitter user, attracting hundreds of retweets, shared their thoughts about Big Sean’s Black women praise seeming confusing and the Tweet appeared to align with many commenters thereafter:

Then Big Sean must be an atheist because… Y’all say all of this about Black women and then exclusively date nonBlack women. I’m confused.

Do YOU think his statement deserves all of the negative reactions it attracted???

Hit play to hear it and peep some more reactions below.

Big Sean has since defended himself saying, “F*** all yalll tryna talk s***,” before giving props to his mother and grandmothers for being “the closest thing.”