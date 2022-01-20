Bossip Video

Brittany Renner just did something a lot of people have been hoping would happen for a loooong time.

This week, the Instagram model got her name trending after she confronted Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, the controversial hosts of the Fresh & Fit podcast.

Gaines and Weekes are constantly being criticized for their misogynistic musings, exclusively making waves on the internet for how terribly they talk about women. Joe Budden even spoke out against the pair recently, issuing a statement against them after Asian Doll’s viral appearance on the podcast. He also condemned Gains’ resurfaced remarks disparaging Black women.

Throughout their podcast’s tenure, Britany Renner is one of the many women Gaines and Weekes have criticized, which came back to bite them as she addressed them face-to-face during an episode of DJ Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast.

“You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” said Renner.

Gaines responded, “Just women in general,” but Brittany wanted him to be direct, insisting he stands behind his words.

“Don’t ‘women in general’ ’cause you literally, specifically said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?” she asked.

Gaines responded, “You’re not special. You’re like other girls,” Which caused Renner to ask Gaines “what made him special”, continuing the beat down when he didn’t have a reply for her.

Brittany questioned what he gets from telling girls they’re not special, saying,

“How does that make you feel? ‘Cause if I say, ‘You’re a b***h a** n****,’ that does something for me, right? If I insult you or if I tell you you’re not special, you’re forgettable, what does that do for me?”

Renner continued with her confrontation by telling the men she turned down their podcast with its “underwhelming” name because it was also “forgettable.”

After seeing the Fresh & Fit duo get away with so much over the past few months, people were more than happy to see them get a taste of their own medicine. This is how fans on Twitter reacted to Brittany Renner’s delightful dragging.