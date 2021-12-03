Deion Sanders, Jackson State’s head football coach, invited the perfect person to talk to his players about women sliding into their DMs and elsewhere just because they’re athletes. Brittany Renner, of course! The model and social media influencer who wrote a book about her exploits with famous celebrities gave the players some good ol’ advice from experience.

Last night, Sanders released a video of Renner giving some heartfelt advice to Jackson State football players to prep them on dealing with women on social media who might have ulterior motives. Brittany, who’s a Jackson State alumna, actually gave sound advice about love in general while emphasizing that the players need to be mindful that “useless” women see them as “useful.”

“So naturally if you play a sport, it’s kind of like well that’s an incentive to talk to you,” Brittany said during the four-minute recap video. “A lot of times women, men, in general…everybody wants something so it’s like even if we both have our own thing going on, me still being with you is a good look because you boost my stock.”

You're trying to make it to the NFL, you do understand there's a lot that comes with that right? To be able to decipher who really loves you for you, I think that's the billion-dollar question we're all wanting to know.

Are You Here For It? A Reboot Of ‘College Hill’ Is Set To Launch In 2021 You are useful, and it’s better to useful than useless. You just have to have that understanding that okay, I have something to offer, whether that’s financial, status wise, or whatever, and people do see that as a bonus to be with you, there’s nothing wrong with that, but you just have to be aware that nobody is here for nothing.”

Hit play to see Brittany school these young, vulnerable, athletes below.