Whew lawd!

We stan ‘BruShandria Carmichael’ played by LightSkinKeisha who shattered the Powerverse with her stunning Black outfit that she wore to Professor Reynolds’ memorial dinner on the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

In the buzzy scene, she can be seen tiddaying tremendously while delivering her signature barbs that we’d love to see more of next season.

A growing fan favorite, the emerging star’s stock continues to rise as a rumored new addition to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast.

When asked directly by BOSSIP to address the rumor, Keisha didn’t confirm nor deny the news.

“I wanna say that I really, really love the show,” she said during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap on IG Live. “I think the show is great, shout out to all of the housewives and we’ll see what the future holds.”

As for the thirsties shooting their shot after her viral scene, they’d be sad to know she’s engaged to her longtime love Coca Vango who popped the question in front of friends.

“We’ve been cool for like 10 years and together for like three and a half and I could not do anything that I’ve done in my career without this girl right here,” said Coca before dropping down on one knee. “I really wanna know in front of everybody, will you marry me?”

Keisha of course accepted and said, “Yes!”

