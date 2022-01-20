Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with the way her soon-to-be-ex-husband is portraying her parenting in his latest verse.
In his new song with The Game, which was release on Friday, Kanye West implies that he plans to raise their four children– North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½–very differently than the Skims mogul.
“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” Ye raps on “Eazy.” “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”
According to reports from PEOPLE, A source close to the Kardashian family told the publication Kim wasn’t too happy with his implications.
“It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” the source said. “A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”
They added, “Of course she has nannies. She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”
Following months of no drama when Kardashian first filed for divorce last year, Kanye has made up for lost time in recent weeks. Most recently, the Yeezy mogul publicly claimed that he wasn’t invited to celebrate his daughter Chicago’s birthday, alleging that Kim was blocking everyone else from sending him the address and time of the event.
“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source told PEOPLE. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”
Since Kim started dating Pete Davidson and Kanye began his fling with Julia Fox, things in their co-parenting relationship have gone downhill quickly. Hopefully, they can find a way to be more cordial for the kids.
