‘Why Are We Like This’ Pt. 2 Revisits Verzuz, ‘Squid Game,’ ‘You’ And ‘4th Baby Mama’ Drama In Pop Culture Playback Episode

If you happened to catch our premiere episode of ‘Why Are We Like This,’ you already know that we created the series with the intention of showing how we, as a people, collectively survived 2021 by reacting in ways that kept us ALL entertained.

We’re back again with another video, this time dedicated to the music, shows and VERZUZ battles that kept us talking! Summer Walker was THEE talk of the town after she released her latest project ‘Still Over It’… and to be honest many of us still aren’t over the project even in the new year! She wasn’t the only artist that had us going though. We loved how Jazmine Sullivan took us on a journey with ‘Heaux Tales,’ and don’t even get us started when it comes to Drake and ‘Certified Lover Boy’ but we think 2021’s most memorable moment was probably the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox.

Aside from music, we also had a look back at the shows that had us Netflix ‘N’Chillin’ — most notably “Squid Game” or as we have the African American urge to call it, “Squid Games.” Of course there’s also Cardi B’s favorite show, “YOU,” which was especially bone-chilling this season. We don’t want to get too deep into it in case you haven’t caught up yet but let’s just say Joe and Love’s marriage was even more toxic than their dating life.

Check out ‘Why Are We Like This’ below and make sure to leave a comment about your favorite source of entertainment last year!