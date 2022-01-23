Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we are still under the influence of Venus retrograding in Capricorn, Mercury retrograding in Aquarius, Mars going direct in Capricorn and Jupiter retrograding in Pisces. What this denotes for us collectively and individually includes themes of digging deep into our romantic lives- both the choices of partners and our behavior past, present and future. With Venus and Mars both stained in Capricorn – we will be forced at the same time to examine our material wealth as well as our relationship to the monetary. Many will find that they are ready for major career changes and with Jupiter in Pisces this a great time to do so!

Try to be cautious with your words as the fire of Mars and bluntness of Capricorn makes for some spicy tongues…lol.

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN