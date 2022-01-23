Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
This week we are still under the influence of Venus retrograding in Capricorn, Mercury retrograding in Aquarius, Mars going direct in Capricorn and Jupiter retrograding in Pisces. What this denotes for us collectively and individually includes themes of digging deep into our romantic lives- both the choices of partners and our behavior past, present and future. With Venus and Mars both stained in Capricorn – we will be forced at the same time to examine our material wealth as well as our relationship to the monetary. Many will find that they are ready for major career changes and with Jupiter in Pisces this a great time to do so!
Try to be cautious with your words as the fire of Mars and bluntness of Capricorn makes for some spicy tongues…lol.
Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!
CAPRICORN
With Venus (the planet of love)still retrograding your sign until month’s end and Mars (the planet of action) going direct in your sign as well as of Monday 1/24, you Cappy, most of all will feel the impact of these planetary stations. Expect delays that turn out to be blessings and unusually petty arguments both professionally and personally. Take this time to take objective stock of your love life and financial affairs. If you also have the opportunity, try to hold off any home projects until February.
Sweet Spot: Delays today will turn out to be future blessings. Stay calm and focused.
Red Flag: Petty arguments are all over the place! Take the high road and only respond from a centered and calm space.
Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.