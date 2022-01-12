Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the clear in regards to the harassment lawsuit brought forth against her by Jennifer Hough. New documents from the lawsuit have surfaced online from TheJasmineBRAND reportedly showing that Hough voluntarily dropped it, although Nicki’s husband’s case is still pending. So far, a reason has not been given as to why she was removed from the case.

Court documents received by TheJasmineBRAND confirm that the lawsuit was dismissed as Hough’s attorney revealed the status of Petty’s case in a statement.

In an exclusive statement from Jennifer’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, revealed “The case was voluntarily dismissed as to Nicki in NY.” He adds,“The case against Kenneth is ongoing. As for anything further concerning Nicki, stay tuned!”

In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY. Before dropping her Nicki lawsuit, Hough was seeking $20 Million on claims that she endured a “relentless campaign of bribery, intimidation, harassment, and stalking.”

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”

