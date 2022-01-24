It goes down at the dinner table

In one of the greatest ‘Power’ scenes ever, Diana chose the highest form of violence by spilling ALL of the Tejada tea during an explosive dinner scene that shattered the Powerverse.

“She let it all out at the dinner,” said LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) in an interview with TVLINE. “She cooks. She’s like, “I’m going to cook this dinner, and my parents are going to be there, my brother, and she’s trying to hold it in because she gave Monet the opportunity to want to talk.” [But Monet] brushes her off, So, Diana’s like ‘OK, fine. I gave her the opportunity. Here we go!” [Laughs] It’s described as the nuclear dinner… I don’t know how it’s edited or what we kept, but everyone just went off. Mary [J. Blige] throws stuff. I’m like, oh, my God. There was a moment, I don’t know if they’re going to keep this or not, but she jumped up out of her chair, and she didn’t do that before. And when she did, at that point I jumped, because she was coming for me! … It was so great. I really hope they keep that. [Editor’s note: They did.] I don’t know if they will or not, but yes it’s the nuclear dinner and we’re dropping bombs. Diana is telling on everybody. Everybody. Even Monet.”

When the smoke cleared, we learned that Zeke is actually 23, not 19, in an unintentionally hilarious moment where he’s more concerned with breaking NCAA rules than Monet being his mother who lied to him his entire life.

Yo this scene still got me blowed…Zeke slow as hell 😂😂😂 but Diana said don’t worry I’ll put it all in the simplest form so you can understand it 😂😂😂😂 Has to be one of the top scenes of the whole Power Book 2 series no doubt #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/CIvy6Z009c — L♥️verBoy😴 (@Imjustsleep_) January 24, 2022

What’s even wilder is that Monet maintained the lie for 20+ years, hid her secret from Lorenzo, changed Zeke’s birthday and got him into college with a fake birth certificate.

At this point, it’s all downhill for Monet who paid Carrie a visit that ended with the ill-fated professor hanging in her apartment.

With only two episodes left, we expect more twists, sharp left turns, and shocking character deaths that might include Cane who thinks he got away with betraying Dante. As for Tariq, he’s a step closer to beating the case with help from slippery Davis who might have a Monet problem.

And then there’s Lorenzo whose inevitable confrontation with Dante is coming and very likely won’t end well as Monet continues to unravel.

What do you think Monet does next? Do you think Dante knows Cane betrayed him? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Diana blowing up the Tejada family on the flip.