Yeezy Taught Me: Kanye West & Julia Fox Make Their Paris Fashion Week Debut In Matching, All-Denim Ensembles

Kanye West and Julia Fox just took a big step in their relationship.

The couple just made their debut at Paris Fashion Week, showing up to the Kenzo Men’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Sunday, January 23 in matching outfits.

For the occasion, the Uncut Gems actress was wearing Schiaparelli and earrings from the Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry, per Elle. Her cropped jacket not only showed off her midriff, but featured an eye-catching conical bust. Along with the all-denim look, Fox accessorized with a black bag and some intense black eye makeup.

As for Ye, he was wearing an oversized denim jacket and jeans, which the rapper paired with tall black boots and black gloves.

This outing marks the pair’s first official red carpet event together since they began dating on New Year’s Eve. At the show, Fox and West sat in the front row with Pharrell, Pusha T, Tyler The Creator, and J Balvin.

On Monday, Ye and Julia made their way to another high profile event.

Taking a page straight out of the book of KimYe, they attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show in matching leather looks. They held hands as Kanye wore a balaclava with small eye slits and head-to-toe leather. Fox wore another monochromatic outfit with a conical bust, more dramatic black eyeshadow, and some statement gold earrings.

This latest couple sighting comes after Fox fought back against people who think she’s dating Kanye for money and attention, saying she “really couldn’t care” about his superstar status.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Unfortunately for those hopeful for a KimYe comeback, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of these two in the near future.