Bossip Video

Antonio Brown couldn’t resist taking a dig at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his former team’s elimination.

The season is finally over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it has left a lot of questions in the air after the teams’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

For a moment it seemed like Tom Brady was about to pull off another historic comeback like he did when the Patriots were down to the Falcons 28-3 during the Super Bowl LI, but LA outsmarted him and his team, and that was all she wrote.

The wildest part is that there were several plays where social media kept repeating Antonio Brown would have helped them beat LA. Regardless of how you feel about AB, he gets the job done and was a major asset for the Bucs, and with that one asset gone, you could see the damage it caused.

Of course, Brown himself couldn’t wait to join the Bucs slander. He hopped on Twitter with a meme of his own, which was a picture from when ran off the field half-naked but with a photoshopped sign that read, “Bucs eliminated.”

It has to be a wonderful feeling to know their hateful ways cost them you as a player who could have easily won that game.