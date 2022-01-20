Bossip Video

In a preview of an upcoming episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Antonio Brown sits with Nick Young and Brandon Marshall to discuss his Tampa departure, mental health, CTE, and more.

By now, everyone is aware of Antonio Brown’s departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the middle of a game. After he left, many blamed mental health and claimed people who care about AB should check on him. But honestly, in my opinion, AB has seemed more normal than ever during this whole situation.

The baller has been enjoying life while hitting NBA games, spending time with Kanye West, and just relaxing. He seems to show no signs of any mental breakdown or issues at all, it really seems like his coach disrespected him and told him to leave, so he did.

AB has already done the NELK podcast and opened up about the situation, but now, a preview has dropped of him on the I AM ATHLETE podcast with Brandon Marshall and, for some reason, Nick Young.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” Brown said in the preview clip from the “I AM ATHLETE” show. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f**k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

The interview releases this Monday, but until then, you can watch the preview clip below.