It looks like Julia Fox is really settling into her new life as Kanye West’s right hand woman, even giving them a new couple name in her latest set of Instagram Stories.

Despite her recent claims that she’s not with Ye for attention, the Uncut Gems actress continues to share more and more about their relationship online.

Over the weekend, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple over at Paris Fashion Week while wearing matching, all-denim ensembles. They followed that up on Monday with another coordinated look, this time, going for monochrome leather.

In both looks, Fox was seen wearing an…interesting…eyeshadow look, and though it was done by professional makeup artist Daniel Kolarick for Pat McGrath Labs, Kanye actually helped with some touch-ups.

“Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is,” Julia wrote on her Story. The photo she uploaded shows Ye bending down with one hand extended toward her face, seemingly refreshing her dark eyeshadow. When he’s dressing his significant other, we all know Kanye likes to be hands on. As if that moment wasn’t cringy enough, Fox is also working on coining a couple name for her and her boyfriend of 3 weeks. In the IG Story she posted next, Julia refereed to the two of them as, “JuliYe,” adding a black heart to compliment their all-black outfits in the Paris Fashion Week photos. Of course, there’s only so much you can do, creatively, when combining two names, but a lot of folks still aren’t happy with Julia trying to make her own version of “KimYe” happen.

Unfortunately, folks, it looks like these antics are far from over–At least, as long as Kim Kardashian is happily dating Pete Davidson. Or maybe, Kanye’s relationship with Julia Fox is genuine and totally not a ploy to look like he’s happy without the mother of his kids….