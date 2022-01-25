God, Grief & Gratitude: Meagan Good Calls Her Divorce The ‘Most Painful Thing’ She’s Ever Experienced, But Says She’s ‘Still Optimistic’

Meagan baby we love you!

This weekend, during a Twitter Spaces conversation held by xoNecole, Meagan Good opened up even further about her divorce from DeVon Franklin, following 11 years of marriage. Good was joined by her “Harlem” costars Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai for a conversation about the show, love and goalsetting, moderated by Gia Peppers. Toward the very end of the event, which ran just over an hour long, Shandai and Byers each spoke about learning to love themselves and finding their truths after ending toxic relationships, when Peppers asked Good if she’d like to add anything.

Around the 57 minute mark, Good started off by saying “to piggyback off both what Grace and Shoniqua said, about knowing your worth, unique to my situation I’m going through right now, throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they will be over.”

Good continued by saying, “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back, so regardless of how it ends, just never regretting it and being in complete gratitude for the experience and the space that you guys took up together in that season.”

The 40-year-old actress conceded that her current situation is completely unique from previous relationships:

“In my situation right now, it’s a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would ever be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever.”

Gut-wrenching right? What happens when the partnership that is supposed to last a lifetime, ends abruptly?

Meagan continued to be candid, noting, “The fact that it’s not that situation, it’s been for sure, one of the most, if not the worst, the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life to be honest. But I think that I’ve kind of surprised myself because even though I’ve been grieving for months and months, but people haven’t known that because the news just came out when it came out, but I’ve been in process since the end of August [2021], since after my 40th birthday I’ve been grieving, but I still am that person.”

Despite her pain Good says while the circumstances are so different this time around, she has managed to still maintain her optimism.

“I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

Good went on to credit her faith for carrying her through the storm, noting that she’s managed to maintain a gratitude for her experience despite not understanding why certain things have happened the way they have.

“Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given to my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

Meagan continued by noting that her perspective and her faith through this difficult experience have brought her even closer to God.

“Every season, every single part of it has been incredible,” Good added. “But I think it’s important for every relationship to know that it really is about perspective and it really is how you perceive and look at things and trust in God in the process no matter what it is.” because your faith in God is only valuable when it’s being tested and tried and when you’re going through the hardest things you’ve ever been through. That’s when faith really matters. Having faith when things are going well is easy. Having faith when things are crazy and they don’t make sense, that’s when it really matters and when you get the closest to God and so in that sense I’m in gratitude across the board.”

Amazing right? And while she sounds so strong even in her vulnerability Good also acknowledged the pain she’s still having to endure.

“Still grieving, still hurt,” Meagan admitted. “It’s going to be a long time, but at the end of the day it has made God, even more, my lover and even more my husband, and even brought our relationship to new depths and new heights so I’m in gratitude for that.”

What an incredible testimony. God bless her, for real. It takes a really strong person to have the perspective she has — but then it was so impressive and respectful how Meagan and DeVon went about announcing their split. It probably should come as no surprise that she’s handling this difficult life experience with such grace.

We HIGHLY recommend listening to the full audio, as it was overflowing with gems from Shoniqua Shandai and Grace Byers as well, not to mention, HEARING Meagan speaking on her situation is so much more powerful than simply reading about it.

Listen to the full Twitter Spaces conversation HERE