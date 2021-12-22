Oh wowwwww

When you hear Meagan Good is single 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHpIKeoCA5 — David (@thatguydavid718) December 21, 2021

After 9 years of seemingly blissful marriage, DeVon Franklin filed for divorce from Meagan Good in a shocking plot twist that shattered the internet.

Earlier this morning, the couple released a joint statement confirming their split.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continue. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the pair adds.

This comes after loud whispers over DeVon’s absence during Meagan’s “Harlem” promo tour that wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Franklin eventually posted a promo video for the hit series that failed to shift the focus from potential trouble in his marriage.

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”

Before that, the couple posted anniversary tributes to one another to mark their 9th year of marriage.

According to legal documents exclusively obtained by The Blast, Franklin noted in his divorce filing that they’ve been separated since August 21, 2021. In the filing, DeVon cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

As of right now, it’s unclear why the couple split after years as one of Hollywood’s most intriguing couples.

Pastor Devon Franklin and Meagan Good getting divorced is the wildest thing to happen in 2021… How do you go from this to being divorced? pic.twitter.com/DvENOBDDKZ — losgiddy (@LOSGIDDY) December 21, 2021

Prior to the divorce news, Meagan shared that she and Franklin, a Seventh Day Adventist Pastor and best-selling author, were planning on expanding their family.

They previously made headlines with their decision to wait until marriage to consummate their relationship citing their faith. DeVon also fiercely defended Meagan against criticism from haters who questioned her Christianity.

“The whole idea of he’s a preacher and she’s this, it blew my mind how many people had an opinion when God is the only one who directs our story. So, he knows where our story is going to go,” DeVon previously toldvia S2S Magazine. “They didn’t see how she fit or how I fit in her script, but I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute. When the last time you went before God? Before you gave me this note, before you posted that comment, did you pray?’”

Added Meagan in her own defense:

“People think that I just got saved when I met DeVon or the year before, but I’ve been saved since I was 12. I’ve been loving the Lord since I was a little girl,” Meagan said. “The woman that God already made me—flaws and all—is the woman that DeVon fell in love with, not the woman I became after I met him.”

Why do you think Meagan and DeVon are dunzo? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the split on the flip.