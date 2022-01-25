Cardi wins again

Messy Bloggers after Cardi won her case against Tasha K — pic.twitter.com/TWPNBz6ybx — MoneybaggHo (@KirkWrites79) January 24, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi B winning her federal libel case against popular gossip blogger Tasha K after a nearly 3-year battle in court.

According to TMZ, the “WAP” rapper was victorious against the spicy YouTuber who Cardi claimed fabricated harmful lies about her on the Internet and tried to harm her reputation with a “malicious campaign.”

As previously reported, Cardi testified that she was left feeling “extremely suicidal” due to alleged lies spewed about her by K, born Latasha Kebe.

Tasha made serious claims that Cardi denied including that the rapper was a “prostitute”, contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy.

Cardi first filed her lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019 and, after a two-week trial in present day, Tasha was found liable for defamation, liable for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Monday’s verdict awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in punitive damages that could potentially end up higher, according to Billboard. The outlet added that addition proceedings will happen to decide whether Kebe owes additional punitive damages and if she’s on the hook for Cardi B’s legal expenses.

In an interesting post-trial reaction to her defeat in court, Tasha had this to say:

“My husband, attorneys & I fought really hard. Winos [her name for her followers], it’s only up from here.”

Do you think more celebs will start suing bloggers? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the verdict on the flip.