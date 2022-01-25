Bossip Video

It looks like Tiffany Haddish isn’t taking her recent DUI arrest too seriously.

The comedian (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to talk to host Jimmy Fallon, who inevitably asked about her recent DUI. While a lot of folks don’t look at the arrest as a reason to joke, Haddish still chose to keep things light while addressing the situation, which went down in Peachtree City, Georgia.

“I can say this Jimmy, I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” she said, referencing her recent breakup with rapper Common. “I wasn’t expecting it.”

As the crowd laughed, the comedian added that she’s not too worried about the arrest.

"Now I got a really great lawyer and we're gonna work it out," she explained. "And I've gotta get my asking of things to God a little better."





According to reports from TMZ, the actress was pulled over around 4 a.m. on January 14 for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. Officers arrested her and suspected she had been using Marijuana. She was able to post bond in the amount of $1,666, and was released at around 6:30 a.m from the Fayette County Jail.

Luckily, no one was hurt.