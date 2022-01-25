Bossip Video

New Orleans Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes has been hit with 12 misdemeanors relating to his Los Angeles arrest last July for domestic violence.

Last July, New Orleans ‘ Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested after police were alerted by his girlfriend’s cousin that Jaxson was acting erratically. When police arrived to check on things at the residence, Jaxson refused to let police in the house and acted in a manner consistent with the description in the call placed to police.

After refusing to let police check on the safety of his girlfriend, a tussle ensued and Jaxson pushed an officer and ended up being tased at the scene. While Jaxson was being taken into custody, he claimed he couldn’t breathe which, launched the use of force investigation within the LAPD. Now, almost 6 months later, the LAPD is bringing charges against Jaxson for that night, according to TMZ.

Play

Jaxson is being charged with 12 misdemeanor charges including domestic violence and using violence against a police officer, inflicting corporal injury, destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, and a few other charges. There is no word yet how the NBA will handle the situation, but after 6 months with nothing having happened, we doubt they will address the situation.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents thousands of LAPD officers, is pushing for the NBA to address the situation and not let Jaxson’s alleged abuse of an officer be ignored.